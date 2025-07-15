Winners of the 2025 Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

Breaking: Artists repaint downtown Dayton ‘bastards’ mural after finding it covered with vandalism

Dayton BBQ Company, located at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton, took home Best Smoked Wing, as well as Best Side for their loaded fries topped with mac and cheese and brisket, at the 2025 Kickin' Chicken Wing Fest

Updated 31 minutes ago
The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, July 12 crowned six local restaurants as winners.

Dayton BBQ Company, located at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton, took home Best Smoked Wing, as well as Best Side for their loaded fries topped with mac and cheese and brisket.

Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia won Hottest Wing for their “Fire in ya Hole” sauce, as well as people’s choice for Best Damn Wing.

Romer’s Bar & Grill in Bellbrook received Best Boneless Wing with their Asian Persuasion and Amber Rose Restaurant & Catering in Dayton won Best Sauce for their Blueberry BBQ.

Best Dessert went to El Meson in West Carrollton and Pies & Pints in Beavercreek took home Best Decorated Booth.

The next food-themed event at the is Bacon Fest: “Everything is Better with Bacon” at 4 p.m. Aug. 2. Admission is free.

For more information about concerts and events at the Kettering venue, visit fraze.com/category/concerts-and-events.

