1 taken to hospital, dog killed in Fairborn fire

One person was transported to the hospital and a dog died in fire in Fairborn early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. the Fairborn Fire Department responded to the area of Old Yellow Springs Road for a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and began to attack flames while searching the inside of the house and starting rescue operations, according to the fire department.

Firefighters found one person who was removed and taken to the hospital. Information on their injuries and condition were not released.

A family dog died in the fire, according to the fire department.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s not clear if the residence had working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire or area where it started have not been determined.

Beavercreek Twp., Riverside, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Fairborn Police Department provided assistance at the scene. Water tankers were provided by Cedarville Twp., Miami Twp. and Xenia Twp. fire departments.

The fire remains under investigation.

