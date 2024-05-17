Longtime Huber Heights teacher on leave amid investigation

The Dayton Daily News is not yet naming the teacher because the investigation is still ongoing, and local court websites do not show any criminal charges against the teacher.

A letter to the teacher dated May 3 states the purpose of his placement on administrative leave is “to investigate possible inappropriate interactions with a student and unprofessional conduct.”

The teacher is prohibited from communicating with students, parents, community members, or other district employees during the duration of administrative leave, the letter states.

The letter does not include any further details about the nature of the alleged misconduct.

The district released a brief statement Friday afternoon.

“Huber Heights City Schools is currently investigating an allegation involving a Huber Heights City Schools staff member. As part of this process, we have contacted the Huber Heights Police Division,” the statement reads. “Due to this being an active personnel investigation, we are not able to release any information regarding the situation or details surrounding the investigation at this time.”

The teacher was first hired by the district in 2004 to serve as choir director at Rushmore Elementary. He has worked in multiple roles and at multiple of the district’s schools in the years since his hiring.

He began his most recent role as choir director for Weisenborn at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. Prior to that, he was the chorus director for Monticello Elementary.

The Dayton Daily News reviewed the teacher’s personnel file, which does not include documentation of any prior disciplinary actions or misconduct.