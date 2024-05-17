Dayton woman indicted for $1.5M theft from Ohio Medicaid program

A Montgomery County woman, previously barred from serving as a Medicaid health care provider, was indicted again, accused of stealing $1.5 million from the Ohio Medicaid program, Ohio Attorney General David Yost announced Friday.
Janay Corbitt, 36, was indicted Tuesday by a Franklin County grand jury on eight felony counts: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more; identity fraud against a person in a protected class; Medicaid fraud; and two counts each of identity fraud and forgery.
A warrant was issued for her arrest and the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) is searching for her. Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677, or to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).
Corbitt is accused of stealing the identities of multiple people so she could open and operate two sham behavioral health counseling agencies in the Dayton area, uncovered in an investigation conducted by Yost’s Health Care Fraud section, the AG said.
The amount stolen from Medicaid is calculated at more than $1.8 million, Yost said.
Corbitt was convicted in 2019 of theft in a separate Medicaid scheme. She was ordered to pay $204,412.02 to the Medicaid program, but, to date, has paid only $6,255. The conviction barred her from the Medicaid program.
About the Author