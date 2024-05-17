Dayton woman indicted for $1.5M theft from Ohio Medicaid program

A warrant was issued for her arrest and the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) is searching for her. Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677, or to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).

Corbitt is accused of stealing the identities of multiple people so she could open and operate two sham behavioral health counseling agencies in the Dayton area, uncovered in an investigation conducted by Yost’s Health Care Fraud section, the AG said.

The amount stolen from Medicaid is calculated at more than $1.8 million, Yost said.

Corbitt was convicted in 2019 of theft in a separate Medicaid scheme. She was ordered to pay $204,412.02 to the Medicaid program, but, to date, has paid only $6,255. The conviction barred her from the Medicaid program.