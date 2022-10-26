10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Second place 2015.

3450 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4510 | Website | Facebook

Blue Berry Cafe

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019. First place 2017. 2021. Third place 2018.

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook | (937) 848-5900 | Facebook

Bunkers Bar and Grill

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2016. Second place 2015.

893 E National Rd, Vandalia | (937) 890-8899 | Website | Facebook

Butter Cafe

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019. Third place 2017.

1106 Brown St, Dayton | (937) 985-9917 | Website | Facebook

Christopher’s Restaurant

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

4211 Linden Ave, Dayton | (937) 299-0089 | Website | Facebook

First Watch

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Third place 2019, 2021.

Multiple area locations | Website | Facebook

Frutta Bowls

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

3609 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg | (937) 663-3009 | Website | Facebook

George’s Family Restaurant

Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019.

5216 N Dixie Dr, Dayton | (937) 275-0705 | Website | Facebook

Tank’s Bar and Grill

Best of Dayton first place 2018, 2019. Second place 2017, 2021. Third place 2015, 2016.

2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 252-2249 | Website | Facebook

The Brunch Club

Credit: Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News Credit: Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

601 S Main St, Dayton | (937) 222-7411 | Website | Facebook