10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Local News
29 minutes ago

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories.

An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Second place 2015.

3450 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4510 | Website | Facebook

Blue Berry Cafe

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019. First place 2017. 2021. Third place 2018.

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook | (937) 848-5900 | Facebook

Bunkers Bar and Grill

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2016. Second place 2015.

893 E National Rd, Vandalia | (937) 890-8899 | Website | Facebook

Butter Cafe

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019. Third place 2017.

1106 Brown St, Dayton | (937) 985-9917 | Website | Facebook

Christopher’s Restaurant

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

4211 Linden Ave, Dayton | (937) 299-0089 | Website | Facebook

First Watch

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Third place 2019, 2021.

Multiple area locations | Website | Facebook

Frutta Bowls

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

3609 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg | (937) 663-3009 | Website | Facebook

George’s Family Restaurant

Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine

Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019.

5216 N Dixie Dr, Dayton | (937) 275-0705 | Website | Facebook

Tank’s Bar and Grill

Best of Dayton first place 2018, 2019. Second place 2017, 2021. Third place 2015, 2016.

2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 252-2249 | Website | Facebook

The Brunch Club

Credit: Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News

Credit: Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

601 S Main St, Dayton | (937) 222-7411 | Website | Facebook

