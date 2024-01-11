10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: Through Jan. 14; 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Approximately 110 students from across the Miami Valley, including cast, musicians and production assistants, will participate in the Muse Machine’s 39th annual musical. Featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, “9 to 5″ is based on the classic 1980 comedy of the same name, which memorably starred Parton opposite Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Set in the late 1970s, the empowering story concerns three female office workers whose bonds of sisterhood are strengthened by a mutual disgust of their boss Franklin Hart, Jr. In order to turn the tables, they seek revenge by kidnapping Franklin with hilarious results.

Cost: $29-$69

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

2. Kensho Watanabe with DPO

When: Jan. 12-13; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance welcomes Kensho Watanabe to town this weekend to serve as special guest conductor with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Watanabe, who is also trained violinist, was assistant conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra from 2016 to 2019. The program, Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, is a tribute to the sesquicentennial of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. The concert also features the complimentary pieces “Lohengrin” by Richard Wagner and Claude Debussy’s “Ibéria.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5-$82.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

3. Young’s Jersey Dairy Birthday Celebration

When: Jan. 12-15; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

Details: The dairy’s 155th birthday offers specials on cheeses, food and Udders and Putters.

Cost: Free. $1.55 for miniature golf.

More info: 937-325-0629 or www.youngsdairy.com

4. Photography Boot Camp

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

Details: Bring a camera and learn how to use it and how to adjust settings for different shooting situations.

Cost: $40

More info: www.metroparks.org

5. Heartsiq

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Gays in Space is the theme of this month’s Heartsiq hosted by Ky Heart and Kacie Clover. The lineup for this installment includes performances by local freak folkies Gran Gran, supporting its debut EP from 2023, and solo artist Debbie DeCasio, who first started performing on the local underground scene in the 1980s. Heavenbound, Etch N Sktch and Jynnlynn are also on the bill. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

6. “Fallen Leaves”

When: Jan. 12-17: 12:50 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Fri-Sat; 12:50 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sun; and 3:00 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Mon-Wed

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Nominated for two Golden Globes, this film tells the story of two people “whose paths have accidentally crossed, and who, despite adversity and misunderstandings, try to build some kind of relationship on the harsher side of state welfare.”

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

7. “The Princess Bride” Movie Party

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Enjoy a screening of the classic movie along with themed food, drinks and attire.

Cost: $35

More info: www.thebrightsidedayton.com

8. Americana showcase

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Two local Americana acts California Howdy and Sam King & the Suspects share the stage. California Howdy has been trafficking in a cosmic brand of American roots music since forming in Dayton in 2017. Sam King, who started as an introspective singer-songwriter, has turned into a powerful front person with her band the Suspects. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10

More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com

9. MANIA - The ABBA Tribute

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Formed in 1999, MANIA - The ABBA Tribute has sold out theaters and concert halls across the globe, bringing the music of the beloved ABBA to more than 3 million people.

Cost: $47-$211

More info: daytonmasoniccenter.org

10. “Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris”

When: Through Jan. 14. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North

Details: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was a French painter and pioneer of modern poster design and lithograph art. Known internationally as a leading Post-Impressionist, he made art that explores the cabarets, racetracks, music halls, circuses, cafés and brothels of Paris during the late 19th century. Filled with empathy and humor, his images offer a captivating, nearly journalistic view of Paris in la belle époque (the beautiful era).

Cost: $5-$15. Free for children ages 6 and younger.

More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org