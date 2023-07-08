X

10 hospitalized after suspected exposure to fentanyl at Adams County Jail; inmates moved to fire station

By Taylor Weiter, WCPO
18 minutes ago

WEST UNION, Ohio — Inmates at the Adams County Jail were transferred to the West Union Fire Department Friday night out of an abundance of caution after 10 people were hospitalized for suspected exposure to fentanyl.

Bob Ruebusch, chief deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, said two female inmates started experiencing overdose symptoms at around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Another inmate told officials she was the one who gave them drugs, also admitting to providing drugs to a separate cell with 10 male inmates.

The two female inmates were treated and taken to the hospital. Ruebusch said three correction officers, one probation officer, one court bailiff and three EMTs were also exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl. They were also hospitalized.

Inmates were moved out of the jail as a hazmat company works to clean the jail floor by floor. Ruebusch said local firefighters were first to help decontaminate inmates inside the jail.

“Everyone did a great job. Big thank you to the first responders — local police officers, probation officers, all the EMTS and the fire department. All of them have my deepest respect,” Ruebusch said.

Ruebusch said all but one person has been released from the hospital. They expect that person to be released by the end of the night.

