$10,000 in prizes for ‘Celebrating Your Service’ sweepstakes

Seven winners will be chosen at random by Nov. 6.

Exchange celebrates Air Force’s 73rd birthday

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the U.S. Air Force’s 73rd birthday with a chance to win more than $6,500 in tactical gear.

From Sept. 18 through Oct. 15, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter the Air Force Birthday sweepstakes for the chance to win one of the following tactical-gear prizes:

· ESS Rollbar Ballistic sunglasses, hat and T-shirt (one of eight)

· Wiley X Romer Ballistic sunglasses (one of 10)

· Revision Eyewear Sawfly Ballistic Eyewear system (one of 10)

· Blocker Outdoors tactical balaclava (one of 10)

· Mechanix Wear M-Pact tactical gloves (one of 10)

· Nite Ize runoff waterproof wallet (one of 10)

· Petzl Tactikka Plus headlamp (one of 10)

· Sayre Tactical Nightstick gunlight kit (one of 10)

· BDS tactical gear dual sling (one of 10)

· Universal gun care kit (one of 20)

· Rite in the Rain all-weather pen (one of 20)

· Gear Aid tactical cooling towel (one of 20)

“The Exchange is honored to salute the world’s greatest fighting force in the skies on its birthday,” said Osby. “These sweepstakes prizes provide our military shoppers with the tactical supplies they need to remain ready and resilient.”

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for rules and online entry forms. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Drawings will take place around Oct. 23.

Shoppers can reap rewards for helping

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is pumping up the savings for shoppers who support Airmen and Soldiers in need. Until Sept. 18, Exchange shoppers who make an in-person donation to Army Emergency Relief or the Air Force Assistance Fund will receive additional savings:

· One $1 off coupon for every $1 to $4.99 donation

· One $5 off coupon for every $5 to $9.99 donation

Shoppers who donate through ShopMyExchange.com, in increments of $5, will receive a $5 off coupon code (maximum two coupon codes per transaction). In-store coupons and online codes can be redeemed Sept. 19-25.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s more important than ever to support Airmen and Soldiers in need,” said Osby. “We are honored to do our part to raise awareness of the important work AER and AFAF do for our Army and Air Force communities, including emergency assistance and community programs.”

While the coupons are offered only Sept. 14-18, shoppers can donate at their local Exchange year-round: So far in 2020, Exchange shoppers have donated more than $1.1 million to AER and AFAF.

Coupons may be combined at brick-and-mortar Exchanges only, where each $5 coupon may redeemed for every $25 spent. Online coupon codes cannot be combined, and a maximum of one coupon code may be redeemed for each online purchase of $25 or more.