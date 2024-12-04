$10,000 reward offered for information in 2015 Harrison Twp. murder

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 cash reward for anyone with information in the 2015 deadly shooting of Kevin Hinesman in Harrison Twp.
At 11:37 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2015, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Briar Place apartment building after a neighbor found Hinesman shot in the stairwell.
Hinesman was coming home from the gas station when he was shot and killed in the foyer of the apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact Miami Valley Crime Stopper at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com. Tips can be left anonymously.
The cash reward is only available for tips received through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
