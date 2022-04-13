BreakingNews
12 hours of dancing: WSU students raise more than $32K for Dayton Children’s

Students at Wright State University raised more than $32,000 during Raiderthon last weekend. Courtesy of Wright State.

Local News
By
14 minutes ago

Wright State University students raised a total of $32,153.46 this past weekend that will benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Amber Barga, vice president of marketing and public relations for the event, said Raiderthon, a 12-hour dance marathon to raise money for Dayton Children’s, was back in person for the first time since 2019.

In 2021, Raiderthon raised $20,127.13, Barga said. Raiderthon is organized by Wright State Miracle Makers, a student-run philanthropic organization that raises funds and awareness for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Established in 2013, Wright State Miracle Makers has been dedicated to its goal of raising money for families at Dayton Children’s Hospital. This year the organization hoped to raise $55,000 for the hospital.

