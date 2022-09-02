13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton

The Stepladder

Combined Shape Caption The former home of Step ladder inventor John H. Balsley built in 1877. The six bedroom, 4.5 bathroom mid-Victorian home is at 419 E Sixth St. in Dayton Oregon District. It is decorated with vintage scales and reproductions of John Balsley's patents. An antique Balsley stepladder hangs in the stairway.

Stepladders were invented by little known Daytonian John H. Balsey. A carpenter by trade, Balsey devised a wooden stepladder in 1865 in his shop on East First Street. The wonderfully logical invention was portable, suitable for any use and was patented on Feb. 8, 1870. Balsey later was granted patents in 1875 for an adjustable table leg and in 1876 for a paper bag machine, but throughout the 1870′s he concentrated on the manufacture and sale of the creation which earned him fame as “The Stepladder King.”

The Cash Register

Combined Shape Caption Carillon Historical Park has a beautiful display of antique cash registers made by NCR and National Cash Register in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

James Ritty and John Birch first applied for a patent for their “CASH REGISTER AND INDICATOR” in 1879 after Ritty sought to find a way to keep his saloon employees from stealing.

The Airplane

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Orville Wright is at the controls of the "Wright Flyer" as his brother Wilbur Wright, right, looks on during the plane's first flight at Kitty Hawk, N.C., on Dec. 17, 1903. A backwards image of the Wright Flyer that appeared on the initial version of Ohio's new license plate was added to the design early and never changed or questioned throughout the approval process, according to public records obtained by The Associated Press. The error was fixed only after the public unveiling in October drew attention to it. (John T. Daniels/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File) Credit: John T. Daniels

The Wright brothers invented and flew the first airplane in 1903, recognized as “the first sustained and controlled heavier-than-air powered flight.”

The first “Engine Starting Device”

Combined Shape Caption Charles F. Kettering's invention, the "engine starting device" was patented Aug. 17, 1915. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON HISTORY Credit: Cadillac Motor Car Division

United States patent No. 1,150,523 revolutionized the automobile industry.

It was awarded to Dayton innovator Charles F. Kettering, whose invention, “engine starting device,” was patented on Aug. 17, 1915.

Kettering’s idea would save motorists from the often back-breaking and sometimes dangerous job of crank-starting their engines.

Back Pack Parachute

Combined Shape Caption Parachute testing at Dayton's McCook Field, a forerunner of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, circa 1918. DAYTON HISTORY

Floyd Smith was the designer of the first back pack parachute. On Mar. 28, 1919, the first jump from an airplane with the back pack parachute took place at McCook Field in Dayton Leslie Irving jumped from a DH-9 airplane flown by Floyd Smith.

Freon Coolant

Combined Shape Caption In 1928, Thomas Midgley Jr. and Charles Kettering invented a "miracle compound" called Freon. used in refrigerator and air conditioning units.

In 1928, Thomas Midgley Jr. and Charles Kettering invented a “miracle compound” called Freon. Frigidaire received the first patent for the formula for CFCs on Dec. 31, 1928. Because Freon is non-toxic, it eliminated the danger posed by refrigerator leaks. Charles Kettering home is often referred to as the first home to have air conditioning.

Huffy RadioBike

Combined Shape Caption A Huffy Radio Bike ad from a 1956 edition of the Dayton Daily News.

The Huffy RadioBike was produced in 1955-56 by the Huffman Manufacturing Co. in Dayton. The bike had a waterproof and shockproof electron-tube radio in the tank with battery pack located on the back of the bike.

The Ice Cube Tray with quick release lever

Combined Shape Caption Ice Cube trays made in Dayton.

On July 21, 1959, Arthur J. Frei and Raymond C. Davis received the patent for their innovation with the ice cube tray, described its purpose as a way to “minimize effort on the part of a housewife…”

The Pop Top

Combined Shape Caption Brady Kress walks through a giant pop-top can which is part of the Dayton Reliable Tool display and a tribute to inventor Ermal Fraze.

Ermal Fraze owned the Dayton Reliable Tool and Mfg. Co. when he invented the pull-top can, which replaced metal-top beverage cans that require a can opener. In 1977 Fraze modified his invention and patented the ‘push-in and fold back tab” to reduce litter and prevent cuts caused by the previous version.

The Bar Code

Combined Shape Caption An employee at Marsh supermarket in Troy scans groceries in this image from the mid-1970s. The UPC code was scanned for the first time on June 26, 1974 on an NCR system at the same supermarket. FROM THE NCR ARCHIVE AT DAYTON HISTORY

Paul McEnroe, a 1959 electrical engineering graduate of the University of Dayton, developed the bar code. Heading up a team of IBM researchers, McEnroe created a vertical-bar coding system and a laser code-scanner. The vertical coding UPC symbol system became an industry standard by the late 1970′s and is still used throughout the world.

LCD Display

Combined Shape Caption The Vizio M series LCD TV. (Handout/TNS)

John L. Janning, an employee at NCR, perfected the liquid crystal display (LCD). Janning’s oblique molecular alignment made it possible for the large scale manufacturing of LCDs in the early 1970s. LCDs took off quickly, appearing in watches and calculators before developing into uses for computer and TV screens, cell phones and more.

Cheez-Its

Combined Shape Caption The Green & Green Company invented the Cheez-It in 1921. THe company was known for making hardtack, a cracker-like bread, for American military during WW I. This advertisement for the company was published in the Dayton Daily News on July 14, 1918.

The Cheez-It was invented by the Green & Green Company in 1921, but its origin goes back even further. In 1847, Dr. William Wolf of Dayton determined his patients with dietary restrictions needed a different kind of food. To fill the need, Dr. Wolf created his own food, a hard butter cracker that became known as the Dayton Cracker. Dr. Wolf’s cracker became so popular it kicked off the growth of the cracker-baking industry in the city.

Trapper Keeper

Combined Shape Caption In the late 1970's E. Bryant Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. It's popularity grew throughout the 1980's and 1990's with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.

In the late 1970s, Mead’s E. Bryant Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. Its popularity grew throughout the 1980′s and 1990′s with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.