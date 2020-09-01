$12.6M project to expand U.S. 40 near Dayton International Airport

Montgomery County commissioners on Monday approved a funding deal for the local share of a $12.6 million project to expand U.S. 40 to a five-lane highway and enhance the interchange with Dayton International Airport Access Road.
“Expanding U.S. 40 is part of our long-term economic development and workforce strategy, and the project will ensure we have the necessary infrastructure in place to support continued economic growth,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge stated in a release. “We are investing in logistics, manufacturing and distribution from top to bottom to create a more robust local economy that puts our citizens to work.”
The project would not have been possible without the cooperation of so many local and state jurisdictions and economic development partners, County Administrator Michael Colbert said in the release.
The agreement included $9.8 million provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation, whose director, Jack Marchbanks, called the project “an excellent example of what can be accomplished with good planning and regional collaboration.”
The following jurisdictions and agencies committed funding to the project:
- Ohio Department of Transportation: $9.8 million
- Ohio Public Works Commission: $900,000 grant
- Montgomery County: $700,000
- JobsOhio: $600,000 grant
- City of Union: $700,000
- City of Dayton: $500,000 (paid to city of Vandalia annually in $25,000 increments to support road maintenance)
- City of Vandalia: $200,000
Other partners that supported this project, include the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District and Dayton Development Coalition.
The total investment in the project from ODOT will be $11.2 million, which includes $1.4 million already spent on engineering, environmental, and right of way work, according to the county.