$1.3M in federal funds to boost Vandalia water, road infrastructure

“So, we asked that the congressman get a language change so that (the $1.3 million) could be used for water, wastewater infrastructure, street infrastructure in the city of Vandalia,” said Dan Wendt, Vandalia city manager. “Really what this does is this broadens the scope of what the city is able to do with the community project funding.”

Wendt told this news organization that the funds will go toward progressing the city’s 10-year resurfacing plan and 10-year water main replacement schedule that are already in motion.

Wendt said the city will move forward with its project once it actually receives the money from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which Turner’s office said could take about a year.

“This is a big deal for the city of Vandalia and it completely aligns with our policy goals, which are to enhance our infrastructure for our residents and our businesses,” said Wendt.

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.