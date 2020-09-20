144,309 cases of coronavirus, 4,615 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 144,309 cases and 4,615deaths reported from coronavirus in Ohio as of Sunday, September 20, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 762 new cases and three new deaths were reported today.
23 new hospitalizations were reported today, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 14,773. A total of five intensive care unit admissions were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,180. The state estimates that 122,671 people have recovered.
According to the state’s new dashboard displaying cases in children, a total of 9,274 cases have been reported in those under 17. The University of Dayton reported six new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases reported at the university to 1,241. A total of 136,505 cases and 4,318 deaths have been confirmed by the state.
The city of Dayton will distribute free masks beginning tomorrow to families in need.
Up to 25 masks per household will be available, while supplies last, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays at Dayton recreation centers, according to a release from the city.
Residents must wear a mask and will have a temperature check when entering the facility. Also, residents must present a driver’s license or state identification card.
The recreation center locations are:
- Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St.
- Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive
- Lohrey Recreation Center, 2306 Glenarm Ave.
People in Dayton are required to wear masks or face coverings while in indoor public spaces or outdoor areas where they cannot socially distance to slow the spread of COVID-19.