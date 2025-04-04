Breaking: Ohio will invest $3.2B in road construction projects

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q at Renaissance Park to reopen next month

Live music on select evenings and ‘Bike Nights’ every Thursday and Waynesville restaurant and bar.
Combo platters are the way to go, with choices of meat that include turkey, pulled pork, tri tip, hot link or smoked wings. FILE PHOTO

Combo platters are the way to go, with choices of meat that include turkey, pulled pork, tri tip, hot link or smoked wings. FILE PHOTO
Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

The smell of smoked meats is returning to Renaissance Park for the summer season with the reopening of 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q on May 8.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests back to the Roadhouse,” said Cheryl Bucholtz, marketing director for Renaissance Park. “There’s nothing better than great BBQ, live music and time spent outside with good company. Whether you’re a regular or visiting for the first time, you’re in for a treat.”

ExploreDayton Dragons adds new food, drinks ahead of 25th season at Day Air Ballpark

Guests can expect:

  • Slow-smoked turkey, pulled pork, ribs and chicken wings
  • Homestyle sides and cornbread
  • Craft beers, cocktails and signature drinks from the 3 Fools Pub

There will be live music on select evenings and “Bike Nights” every Thursday.

This open-air dining experience is open Thursday through Saturday with extended hours during special events.

ExploreLongtime Miamisburg diner changes ownership after 54 years

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q, located at 10542 E. Ohio 73 in Waynesville, was founded in 2016 by Pitmasters Chris Cavender and Mike Tenore.

For more information, visit 1572roadhousebarbq.com.

In Other News
1
Shooting reported in downtown Dayton
2
Ohio will invest $3.2B in road construction projects
3
7 Brew to open on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights this fall
4
Requarth Lumber Company: A Dayton journey through 165 years and 5...
5
Longtime Miamisburg diner changes ownership after 54 years

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.