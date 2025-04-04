1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q at Renaissance Park to reopen next month

The smell of smoked meats is returning to Renaissance Park for the summer season with the reopening of 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q on May 8.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests back to the Roadhouse,” said Cheryl Bucholtz, marketing director for Renaissance Park. “There’s nothing better than great BBQ, live music and time spent outside with good company. Whether you’re a regular or visiting for the first time, you’re in for a treat.”