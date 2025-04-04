1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q at Renaissance Park to reopen next month

The smell of smoked meats is returning to Renaissance Park for the summer season with the reopening of 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q on May 8.
“We can’t wait to welcome guests back to the Roadhouse,” said Cheryl Bucholtz, marketing director for Renaissance Park. “There’s nothing better than great BBQ, live music and time spent outside with good company. Whether you’re a regular or visiting for the first time, you’re in for a treat.”
Guests can expect:
- Slow-smoked turkey, pulled pork, ribs and chicken wings
- Homestyle sides and cornbread
- Craft beers, cocktails and signature drinks from the 3 Fools Pub
There will be live music on select evenings and “Bike Nights” every Thursday.
This open-air dining experience is open Thursday through Saturday with extended hours during special events.
1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q, located at 10542 E. Ohio 73 in Waynesville, was founded in 2016 by Pitmasters Chris Cavender and Mike Tenore.
For more information, visit 1572roadhousebarbq.com.
