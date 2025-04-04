Longtime Miamisburg diner changes ownership after 54 years

“Nothing’s changing,” Pearson confirmed. “The only future plans is to open on Sundays, but that’s not real soon.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Pearson said her oldest daughter saw that the diner was for sale and encouraged them to check it out.

“It just was a good fit at the right time,” Pearson said.

Pearson is familiar with the restaurant business because her mom had owned a similar restaurant down the road called Karen Sue’s about 20 years ago.

She and her husband are graduates of Miamisburg High School and currently live just outside the city line in Germantown. Pearson is a book keeper by trade and over the last two years she has worked part-time at Bear Creek Donuts.

“Oddly enough, I know a lot of (the regulars) already,” Pearson said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The staff at Koffee Kup isn’t changing and they plan to continue to operate under the same hours.

“It’s just a mom and pop breakfast and lunch diner,” Pearson said. “Everybody knows everybody in here.”

Customers can order breakfast or lunch at any time of the day. Favorites include waffles, biscuits with gravy, corned beef hash and burgers.

The diner features a daily soup and sandwich special, as well as a waffle special. Tuesday is sloppy joe day.

Casson’s late-father, Lynn Coleman, opened the Koffee Kup in 1971 at 428 S. First St.

“It’s been in my family since I was 14,” Casson said.

She described the diner as her “heart and soul.”

“The customers are my family,” Casson said. I’ve seen them come in as kids and then they grow up and bring their kids in and there’s nothing better.”

When her dad retired in 1996, she took over operations. Casson decided it was time to retire and enjoy life after dealing with a health issue and loosing her mom, Shirley.

“I appreciate all the years,” Casson said. “I’ll miss everyone.”

MORE DETAILS

Koffee Kup is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit the diner’s Facebook page or call 937-859-4999.