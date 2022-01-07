$1.5M available for community groups in northwest Dayton

Caption The geographic boundaries of the area being targeted for investment by the Northwest Dayton Partnership. CONTRIBUTED Caption The geographic boundaries of the area being targeted for investment by the Northwest Dayton Partnership. CONTRIBUTED

Grant investments are meant to build the capacity of community organizations, improve the quality of programs and services and produce long-term positive outcomes in the target geography.

“The Northwest Dayton Partnership and Learn to Earn Dayton want to help solve some of our communities’ stickiest problems, and we think the best way to do that is by asking residents to decide which proposals they want to fund,” said Learn to Earn Dayton CEO Kristina Scott in a prepared statement.

The application period began Thursday, and the online application deadline is Feb. 25.

An online informational session will be held on Jan. 21, and eligibility quiz is due by Jan. 28.

Learn to Earn will consider grant proposals of $5,000 or more, and residents and stakeholders helped create the application process and will help determine which projects to fund, officials said.

Key partners with the Northwest Dayton Partnership include Dayton Public Schools, Omega CDC and Preschool Promise.

DPS will receive support benefitting six schools serving northwest Dayton students. Omega CDC will receive support for its new Hope Center for Families.

Preschool Promise will get $2.2 million to help families afford child care for very young children and other initiatives.