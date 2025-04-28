17-year-old boy killed, 2 women injured in Dayton shooting Saturday

A 17-year-old boy died following a shooting Saturday evening in Dayton that also injured two women.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the teen as Adrien Totty.
Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue, said Dayton police Sgt. Richard Taylor.
When police arrived they found Totty with a gunshot wound and began medical care. Totty died while he was being transported to the hospital, Taylor said.
Police found two additional victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dayton police’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.
