BreakingNews
18-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting ID’d
X

18-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting ID’d

Local News
By
14 minutes ago

An 18-year-old man who died following a shooting in Dayton last week has been identified.

Sir’Eric Bailey was pronounced dead late July 12 at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 8:30 p.m. on July 12, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Stanford Place.

ExploreRELATED: Woman says gunfire was accidental after man shot, killed in Dayton

Multiple people called 911, including one person who said a man may have been shot in the chest.

A woman also spoke to dispatch and said she was present when Bailey was shot.

She said he was acting angry and reached for a gun, according to dispatch records. She reportedly also tried to grab the gun and it went off, shooting Bailey.

Dispatch records stated the gun was still in Bailey’s pocket.

The shooting remains under investigation by Dayton police.

In Other News
1
Fairborn man sentenced to at least 8 years in Perry Twp. crash that...
2
Construction worker dead after being hit by semi on US 35 in Riverside
3
Mosquito tests positive for West Nile in Vandalia
4
The workouts are good, but the outfits are better for this Kettering...
5
2 injured after fight ends in gunfire at Harrison Twp. lounge

About the Authors

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top