18-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting ID’d

An 18-year-old man who died following a shooting in Dayton last week has been identified.

Sir’Eric Bailey was pronounced dead late July 12 at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 8:30 p.m. on July 12, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Stanford Place.

Multiple people called 911, including one person who said a man may have been shot in the chest.

A woman also spoke to dispatch and said she was present when Bailey was shot.

She said he was acting angry and reached for a gun, according to dispatch records. She reportedly also tried to grab the gun and it went off, shooting Bailey.

Dispatch records stated the gun was still in Bailey’s pocket.

The shooting remains under investigation by Dayton police.