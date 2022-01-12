180th Fighter Wing makes a mighty roar Wednesday afternoon

Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing are conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system today between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Those living in and around the Delaware and Middletown areas (and beyond) may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI), the wing said in a statement. A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat, for purposes of an exercise.