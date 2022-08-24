BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Community Conversation tackles new housing developments
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region

RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Local News
By
7 minutes ago

A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Ashley's Pastry Shop in Oakwood offers a wide variety of traditional and specialty pastries, pies and other treats.

Ashley's Pastry Shop in Oakwood offers a wide variety of traditional and specialty pastries, pies and other treats.

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. First place 2017. Third place 2018, 2019, 2021.

21 Park Ave, Dayton

ashleyspastries.com

Big Sky Bread Company

Big Sky Bread Company in Kettering. Photo from the Big Sky Bread Company Facebook page.

Big Sky Bread Company in Kettering. Photo from the Big Sky Bread Company Facebook page.

Best of Dayton finalist 2015

3070 Far Hills Ave, Kettering

www.bigskybreadayton.com

Blue Bike Bakery

Photo from the Blue Bike Bakery Facebook page.

Photo from the Blue Bike Bakery Facebook page.

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

305 W Main St, Fairborn

www.bluebikebakery.com

Boosalis Baking and Cafe

Matt Boosalis, founder of Boosalis Baking & Cafe.

Matt Boosalis, founder of Boosalis Baking & Cafe.

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019. Second place 2021.

175 E Alex Bell Road #280, Centerville

www.boosalis.com

Cacky’s Cakery

Photo from the Cacky's Cakery Facebook page

Photo from the Cacky's Cakery Facebook page

Best of Dayton finalist 2018.

cackyscakery.com

Cake, Hope & Love

Boozy bombs at Cake, Hope, and Love bakery in Beavercreek.

Boozy bombs at Cake, Hope, and Love bakery in Beavercreek.

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2017.

1490 N. Fairfield Rd, Suite B, Beavercreek

www.cakehopeandlove.com

Dorothy Lane Market

The Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownie is the newest addition to Dorothy Lane Market’s Killer Brownie line-up. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: Gina Weathersby

The Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownie is the newest addition to Dorothy Lane Market’s Killer Brownie line-up. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: Gina Weathersby

Best of Dayton finalist 2015. Second place 2016, 2018, 2019.

Multiple locations

www.dorothylane.com

ele Cake Co.

elé Cake Co. 

Credit: Contributed

elé Cake Co. 

Credit: Contributed

Best of Dayton First place 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021. Second place 2017. Third place 2015.

Multiple locations.

www.elecakeco.com

Evans Bakery

Pączki doughnuts from Evans Bakery.

Credit: Ashley Bethard/ STAFF

Pączki doughnuts from Evans Bakery.

Credit: Ashley Bethard/ STAFF

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018, 2019.

700 Troy St., Dayton

www.facebook.com/EvansBakery

Ghostlight Coffee

Ghostlight Coffee

Ghostlight Coffee

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

Multiple locations

www.ghostlightcoffee.com

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Katelyn Gade fills the display case at GiGi's Cupcakes, 3800 Col. Glenn Highway in Beavercreek near Wright State University.

Katelyn Gade fills the display case at GiGi's Cupcakes, 3800 Col. Glenn Highway in Beavercreek near Wright State University.

Best of Dayton finalist 2015

3800 Colonel Glenn Hwy. Fairborn

gigiscupcakesusa.com

Ginniebug Creations

Photo from Ginniebug Creations Facebook page

Photo from Ginniebug Creations Facebook page

Best of Dayton finalist 2015

31 Tamplin Dr, Troy

https://www.ginniebugcreations.com

La Puf Cakery

La Puf Sweets is gearing up for a grand opening Dec. 9 on Patterson Road in Kettering. MARK FISHER/STAFF

La Puf Sweets is gearing up for a grand opening Dec. 9 on Patterson Road in Kettering. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

1003 Shroyer RD, Dayton

www.lapufcakery.com

RachelBakes & Co.

RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS

Credit: Submitted Photo

Best of Dayton finalist 2018.

101 E. Alex Bell Rd. Centerville

www.rachelbakesandco.com

Simply Decadent

Jackie Fuller, her mom, Adonica Collins-Smith, and mother-in-law, Debby Fuller, opened Simply Decadent at 108 West Franklin St. in Bellbrook

Jackie Fuller, her mom, Adonica Collins-Smith, and mother-in-law, Debby Fuller, opened Simply Decadent at 108 West Franklin St. in Bellbrook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019

108 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook

www.simplydecadentllc.com

Smales Pretzel Bakery

Smales soft pretzels. Photo by Amelia Robinson

Smales soft pretzels. Photo by Amelia Robinson

Best of Dayton finalist 2015

210 Xenia Avenue Dayton

www.smalespretzels.com

The Cakery

The Cakery in Dayton made this gender reveal cake. CONTRIBUTED

The Cakery in Dayton made this gender reveal cake. CONTRIBUTED

Best of Dayton finalist 2015

140 Woodman Dr. Dayton

www.thecakerydayton.com

The Neighborhood Nest

The Neighborhood Nest. FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD NEST FACEBOOK PAGE

The Neighborhood Nest. FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD NEST FACEBOOK PAGE

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, 2021. First place 2015.

313 W Main St, Fairborn

www.theneighborhoodnest.com

Twist Cupcakery

Twist Cupcakery, located at 25 S. St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, is owned by Kate River.

Twist Cupcakery, located at 25 S. St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, is owned by Kate River.

Best of Dayton finalist 2017, Second place 2015. Third place 2016.

25 S. Saint Clair St. Dayton

www.twistcupcakery.com

Greg Lynch has been a Photographer and Digital Specialist at the Journal-News for 28 years. Greg’s current role of Digital Specialist puts his focus on social media. Although Greg is not out on assignment as much with his latest role, he still finds ways to connect with readers everyday.

