$1M clubhouse project set for Trotwood’s Graywolf Golf Club

Combined Shape Caption A rendering of the soon-to-be constructed clubhouse at Trotwood's Graywolf Golf Club in the Moss Creek neighborhood. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption A rendering of the soon-to-be constructed clubhouse at Trotwood's Graywolf Golf Club in the Moss Creek neighborhood. CONTRIBUTED

Lambert said construction is set to begin this fall and conclude by spring 2023. Project costs are estimated to total $1 million, documents state.

“In addition to the many homes being built in the Moss Creek neighborhood, we look forward to a new clubhouse as part of the Graywolf Golf Club,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald. “Several homes and the former clubhouse were severely damaged by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and this new construction is another reminder of the resiliency of the Trotwood community.”

In August, Trotwood council approved a Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement agreement with TPN Golf Properties LLC, which manages Graywolf Golf Club. This allows for a 50% exemption of real property taxes on improvements made to the property for a duration of 15 years as an incentive for development.

“This (tax abatement) is another tool designed to stimulate revitalization, attract new residents and galvanize development,” said City Manager Quincy Pope.

According to the company’s CRA tax abatement application, following completion of the project, an estimated five to 10 full-time and 15 to 30 part-time employees will be hired to work at Graywolf. The new facility will allow for food and beverage sales, banquets and weddings.

Graywolf Golf Club will remain open and available to golfers during the project.