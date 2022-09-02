$1M clubhouse project set for Trotwood’s Graywolf Golf Club

TROTWOOD — The Graywolf Golf Club, which opened on the Trotwood/Clayton border earlier this year, will soon have a new clubhouse.
The facility formerly known as Moss Creek Golf Club sustained significant damage during the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes that ripped through the Dayton area, subsequently closing its doors.
This April, under new management, the club reopened as Graywolf Golf Club at 1 Club Drive, just off Westbrook Road. Now, owners are planning to construct a new clubhouse, replacing a building that was destroyed during the tornadoes.
“We are very excited to bring back one of the best golf course layouts in the area,” said Graywolf managing partner Ted Lambert.
According to Trotwood city documents, along with construction of the clubhouse, the project will also allow for course improvements, including maintenance barn renovation, drainage upgrades, irrigation repair and replacement, pond expansion, and bunker renovation.
Lambert said construction is set to begin this fall and conclude by spring 2023. Project costs are estimated to total $1 million, documents state.
“In addition to the many homes being built in the Moss Creek neighborhood, we look forward to a new clubhouse as part of the Graywolf Golf Club,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald. “Several homes and the former clubhouse were severely damaged by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and this new construction is another reminder of the resiliency of the Trotwood community.”
In August, Trotwood council approved a Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement agreement with TPN Golf Properties LLC, which manages Graywolf Golf Club. This allows for a 50% exemption of real property taxes on improvements made to the property for a duration of 15 years as an incentive for development.
“This (tax abatement) is another tool designed to stimulate revitalization, attract new residents and galvanize development,” said City Manager Quincy Pope.
According to the company’s CRA tax abatement application, following completion of the project, an estimated five to 10 full-time and 15 to 30 part-time employees will be hired to work at Graywolf. The new facility will allow for food and beverage sales, banquets and weddings.
Graywolf Golf Club will remain open and available to golfers during the project.
