2 accused of defrauding investors in medical marijuana grow operation in Warren County

A Warren County grand jury indicted Aaron Pitman, 34, of Morrow, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, of Cincinnati, on four counts of aggravated theft, three counts each of unauthorized use of property, telecommunications fraud and unlawful securities practices, two counts of grand theft and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

The pair deposited approximately $796,714 in investor funds into Warren County bank accounts controlled by each other, according to the prosecutor’s office. They reportedly used the funds for personal expenses and things unrelated to a medical marijuana cultivation business or CBD oil cartridge manufacturing business.