Sheetz plans to build gas station in Springboro

The proposed Springboro Sheetz will be 6,138 square feet in area and as proposed includes a drive-through on the west side of the building and fuel pumps on the south/West Central Avenue side of the property. Access to the proposed building/site will be with two curb cuts on Tahlequah Trail, and a right-in, right-out entrance on West Central Avenue.

City Planner Dan Boron said the developer of the proposed Sheetz project is expected to return to the Nov. 9 meeting of the Planning Commission with updates in its request to get a final development plan approved so that construction can start.

In the staff report, if the Planning Commission approves the final development site plan, no action by City Council would be needed on the site plan itself. However, any dedication of right-of-way would need to be subject to a record plan reviewed and approved by Planning Commission and City Council.

The subject property is zoned HBD, Highway Business District, a zoning district that permits the proposed use of the property. The site plan as proposed meets all setback and building height requirements of the HBD.

The site plan also includes the dedication of right-of-way on the property to accommodate an east-west road connecting Tahlequah Trail west to Greenway Lane. That road’s installation will occur at a later date.

Sheetz is also in the process of developing a store in Springfield.

In April 2021, Sheetz officially opened its first store in the Columbus market. Sheetz currently operates 56 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 647 across its six-state footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. All locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, according to the company’s website.