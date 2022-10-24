Sheetz plans to build gas station in Springboro

Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and gas/convenience chain, has submitted plans to Springboro to open a location in the city.
The family-owned company based in Altoona, Pa. announced earlier this year it would be expanding into western Ohio by opening about 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years.
The company recently presented to the Springboro Planning Commission, a preliminary site plan to build a new gas station/convenience store at 800 W. Central Ave. in Springboro, where the former Edwards Furniture store was located. The Sheetz company website said each location has about 30 employees.
The nearest Sheetz store to the Dayton area is in the south suburbs of Columbus.
Skilken Gold Real Estate of Columbus submitted the preliminary site plan review to build the new Sheetz fuel center on the 2.38 acre-site and has frontage on West Central Avenue and Tahlequah Trail.
The proposed Springboro Sheetz will be 6,138 square feet in area and as proposed includes a drive-through on the west side of the building and fuel pumps on the south/West Central Avenue side of the property. Access to the proposed building/site will be with two curb cuts on Tahlequah Trail, and a right-in, right-out entrance on West Central Avenue.
City Planner Dan Boron said the developer of the proposed Sheetz project is expected to return to the Nov. 9 meeting of the Planning Commission with updates in its request to get a final development plan approved so that construction can start.
In the staff report, if the Planning Commission approves the final development site plan, no action by City Council would be needed on the site plan itself. However, any dedication of right-of-way would need to be subject to a record plan reviewed and approved by Planning Commission and City Council.
The subject property is zoned HBD, Highway Business District, a zoning district that permits the proposed use of the property. The site plan as proposed meets all setback and building height requirements of the HBD.
The site plan also includes the dedication of right-of-way on the property to accommodate an east-west road connecting Tahlequah Trail west to Greenway Lane. That road’s installation will occur at a later date.
Sheetz is also in the process of developing a store in Springfield.
In April 2021, Sheetz officially opened its first store in the Columbus market. Sheetz currently operates 56 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 647 across its six-state footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. All locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, according to the company’s website.
