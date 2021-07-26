dayton-daily-news logo
2 children among three injured in Dayton house fire

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Two children were among three people injured Sunday afternoon in a Dayton house fire.

The three people already were outside the two-story house when crews arrived around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue.

The fire was quickly contained to the first floor with limited extension, according to Capt. Brad French of the Dayton Fire Department.

The adult and two children were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

