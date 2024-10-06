2 dead after motorcycle hit tree

Two people were killed in motorcycle crash after they hit a tree in Wayne Twp. Friday evening.

Crews responded to reports of a fatal motorcycle crash on North Waynesville Road during the evening hours, north of Middletown Road, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a driver and passenger was northbound on North Waynesville Road and failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree, OSHP said.

The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and died from injuries at the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne Twp. Fire & EMS, Warren County Road Department and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

