2 dead after motorcycle hit tree

A 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a driver and passenger was northbound on North Waynesville Road and failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree, OSHP said.

The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and died from injuries at the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne Twp. Fire & EMS, Warren County Road Department and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.