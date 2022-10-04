2 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash into tree in Jamestown

Two people were flown and one was driven to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree on state Route 734 in Jamestown.
Greene County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:22 p.m. and CareFlight was called to the scene.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Teufel, two people were taken by the medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, while the third person was driven to Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown.
When asked about initial reports that someone might have been trapped in the crash, the trooper said that the occupants of the vehicle were out when he arrived.
Their conditions are not known at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
