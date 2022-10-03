BreakingNews
Crash with ‘numerous injuries’ shuts down I-75 S from U.S. 35 to Ohio 741
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Crash with ‘numerous injuries’ shuts down I-75 S from U.S. 35 to Ohio 741

Local Traffic
By
19 minutes ago

A “major accident” has shut down Interstate 75 South from U.S. 35 in Dayton towards state Route 741.

The crash was reported at 11:11 a.m. at exit 50B in Moraine, according to the Moraine Police Division.

“Numerous injuries have been reported and the interstate will be shut down for the investigation for an extended period of time,” a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated.

ExploreFour hospitalized after wrong-way I-70 crash in Springfield Twp.

The highway is blocked at U.S. 35 and southbound traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 35 East and West.

The Dayton Police Department in a social media post urged drivers to avoid the area following the “major accident on I-75 southbound.”

In Other News
1
Downtown Dayton to have road closures Sunday for Funk Festival
2
Water line project to affect Wayne Avenue traffic, possibly into...
3
One taken to hospital, I-75 reopened after three-vehicle crash in...
4
I-75 South reopens at U.S. 35 after crash
5
Fluid leak primarily water that closed U.S. 35 ramps to I-75

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top