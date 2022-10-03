Crash with ‘numerous injuries’ shuts down I-75 S from U.S. 35 to Ohio 741

A “major accident” has shut down Interstate 75 South from U.S. 35 in Dayton towards state Route 741.
The crash was reported at 11:11 a.m. at exit 50B in Moraine, according to the Moraine Police Division.
“Numerous injuries have been reported and the interstate will be shut down for the investigation for an extended period of time,” a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated.
The highway is blocked at U.S. 35 and southbound traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 35 East and West.
The Dayton Police Department in a social media post urged drivers to avoid the area following the “major accident on I-75 southbound.”
#TRAFFICALERT Dayton Police and Fire are on scene of a major accident on I-75 Southbound. The highway is closed from Route 35 heading south towards St. Rt. 741. Please avoid the area, it will likely be closed for several hours.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 3, 2022
