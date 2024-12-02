Breaking: Frisch’s closings list grows: 4 more closed over the weekend

2 Hardee’s in Dayton region ‘temporarily closed’

The Hardee's restaurant location at 4010 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn was closed on Monday, Dec. 2. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A fast-food chain known for its made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken tenders and charbroiled angus beef burgers has two locations in the Dayton region marked as “temporarily closed.”

The Hardee’s restaurants at 4010 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn and 7508 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights are “temporarily closed,” according to information online.

Cox First Media stopped by the Fairborn location and it appears to be undergoing a remodel. The inside looks to be getting a facelift and a new ordering screen sits behind the older one on the outside of the restaurant.

We’ve reached out to Hardee’s for more information on these two locations. When we hear back, we’ll update this story.

Hardee’s first opened in Greenville, North Carolina in 1960. Today, the fast-food chain has more than 1,800 restaurants across the U.S.

Other locations in the region include 2500 Needmore Road in Dayton, 2217 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton and 8209 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.

