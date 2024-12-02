2 Hardee’s in Dayton region ‘temporarily closed’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Cox First Media stopped by the Fairborn location and it appears to be undergoing a remodel. The inside looks to be getting a facelift and a new ordering screen sits behind the older one on the outside of the restaurant.

We’ve reached out to Hardee’s for more information on these two locations. When we hear back, we’ll update this story.

MORE DETAILS

Hardee’s first opened in Greenville, North Carolina in 1960. Today, the fast-food chain has more than 1,800 restaurants across the U.S.

Other locations in the region include 2500 Needmore Road in Dayton, 2217 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton and 8209 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.