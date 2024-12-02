Frisch’s closings list grows: 4 more closed over the weekend

1095 S. Main St., Englewood

8154 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

2861 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

8181 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.

These restaurants join several other locations that have permanently closed including:

1330 Columbus Ave., Lebanon

3560 S. Dixie Highway, Middletown

1831 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield

20 Troy Town Drive, Troy

38 W. Main St., Xenia

It was reported two weeks ago that two Frisch’s Restaurant Inc. executives, Don Short and Cheryl White, are leading a buyout of “select” locations from the company’s Atlanta-based owner.

“We are very grateful and extremely excited to have the opportunity to carry this beloved icon forward,” Short said in a press release. “Some Frisch’s units are no longer viable. However, other units are well situated to move forward, and we plan to invest in those locations and add new units in the years ahead.”

The press release doesn’t specify which stores will stay open due to the sale, but hints at the difficulties faced by nonviable locations.

“The company has made efforts to negotiate a resolution for all the viable units to stay open permanently, or at least through the holidays, to save thousands of employees’ jobs and benefits, but to no avail,” said the release.

In the last two years, several other Frisch’s locations have closed in the Miami Valley, including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.