Frisch’s closings list grows: 4 more closed over the weekend

Four more Frisch’s Big Boy locations have closed its doors in the Dayton region.
The following restaurants are no longer listed on the Frisch’s website as of Monday, Dec. 2:
- 1095 S. Main St., Englewood
- 8154 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
- 2861 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
- 8181 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.
These restaurants join several other locations that have permanently closed including:
- 1330 Columbus Ave., Lebanon
- 3560 S. Dixie Highway, Middletown
- 1831 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield
- 20 Troy Town Drive, Troy
- 38 W. Main St., Xenia
It was reported two weeks ago that two Frisch’s Restaurant Inc. executives, Don Short and Cheryl White, are leading a buyout of “select” locations from the company’s Atlanta-based owner.
“We are very grateful and extremely excited to have the opportunity to carry this beloved icon forward,” Short said in a press release. “Some Frisch’s units are no longer viable. However, other units are well situated to move forward, and we plan to invest in those locations and add new units in the years ahead.”
The press release doesn’t specify which stores will stay open due to the sale, but hints at the difficulties faced by nonviable locations.
“The company has made efforts to negotiate a resolution for all the viable units to stay open permanently, or at least through the holidays, to save thousands of employees’ jobs and benefits, but to no avail,” said the release.
In the last two years, several other Frisch’s locations have closed in the Miami Valley, including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.
