2 in custody after stolen vehicle sting operation leads to chase in Huber Heights

Fairborn police found the truck for sale on Facebook Marketplace and the seller reportedly agreed to meet at the Rave Cinema parking lot to sell the truck.

The agencies coordinated to set up a sting operation. When the truck arrived at the movie theater it was accompanied by a Kia Stinger.

There was one person in the truck and two inside the Kia.

The passenger in the Kia got out and started to approach the complainant’s vehicle, prompting officers to move in and start to detain people, according to Huber Heights police.

The driver of the pickup reportedly refused to comply with orders and started to flee.

The driver reversed the truck, hitting an unmarked police vehicle and narrowly missing multiple officers, Huber Heights police said.

A county-wide Signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued.

As the truck was fleeing, a Huber Heights officer managed to deploy stop stick fire deflation devices, which deflated at least one of the truck’s tires

The truck fled south on Waynetowne Boulevard toward Taylorsville Road.

As it continued south, a Huber Heights officer intentionally hit the truck to try to disable it, according to Huber Heights police.

It did not stop the truck but caused the driver to lose control temporarily while turning eastbound on Taylorsville Road. Other officers were able to catch up to the Silverado and continue pursuing it as the truck turned onto Old Troy Pike.

The chase went through multiple intersections until the truck tried to turn onto Fishburg Road.

The driver lost control of the truck and couldn’t negotiate the turn, driving over the curb, through a parking lot and over parking blocks before coming to a stop near the intersection, according to Huber Heights police.

The driver got out of the truck and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police also arrested the passenger in the Kia at the Rave Cinema parking lot. The driver of the Kia fled in the car and neither had been located as of Thursday evening.

Huber Heights and Fairborn police are continuing to investigate.