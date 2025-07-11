CRIME TREND: At least 40 Facebook Marketplace thefts reported in Dayton this year

“A lot of times people are embarrassed to call,” said Lt. Randy Beane. “They’re embarrassed to say that they drove here from Indiana, and they got scammed out of $5,000 trying to deliver their ATV.”

This year, the following Facebook Marketplace thefts have been reported in Dayton:

January: 2

February: 3

March: 12

April: 2

May: 8

June: 9

July: 4

Dayton police did not start tracking Facebook Marketplace thefts until the end of January, so additional cases may have been reported.

Scammers typically target highly coveted items, such as ATVs, gaming devices and electronic devices. The prices can range from about $500 to $10,000.

“One of the common things we’re seeing is that the person is willing to pay top market price or pay additional money for the person to deliver it to Dayton,” Beane said.

Scammers may offer an additional $600 for a delivery fee and sellers think they’re getting a great deal.

But when they come to Dayton the scammer will hand them an envelope full of fake money, Beane said.

“If it’s an ATV they’ll ride off on the ATV or they’ll steal the gaming device, or whatever electronic device it is, and the person will be out that money,” he said.

People buying or selling items online can use the safe exchange zones outside Dayton police stations to avoid being scammed.

The safe exchange zones are located at:

951 Washington St.

417 E. Helena St.

2721 Wayne Ave.

248 Salem Ave.

Beane said Facebook Marketplace thefts often happen at public places people think are safe, such as a school or park.

Recovering stolen items is difficult because scammers use fake accounts and then close them once they’re done, he said. Then, they’ll create a new account and repeat the process.

Recording an item’s serial or VIN number can help investigators return stolen items, Beane said.

Facebook Marketplace thefts have been an issue in Dayton for the last few years, he added.

In January, an 18-year-old was indicted on five counts of aggravated robbery in connection with Facebook Marketplace thefts.

Ashton Brooks is accused of luring multiple people to Elmwood Avenue to buy an Xbox. When the buyer arrived, Brooks would allegedly use a gun and rob them of their money or trade items, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Brooks was tied to four robberies reported in December and one in January, officials said.

His trial is scheduled for Nov. 3.