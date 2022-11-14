dayton-daily-news logo
2 indicted, accused of chasing driver on US 35, firing gun at car

Local News
By
26 minutes ago

Two men indicted Monday are accused of chasing another vehicle and firing gunshots earlier this month on U.S. 35 in Dayton.

A 911 caller said that two people were chasing him and shooting a gun around 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1 on U.S. 35 East near Steve Whalen Boulevard. The caller also said that the pair had fired shots that hit the caller’s vehicle.

The caller took photos of the suspects during the incident. They were identified as Noah Christopher Scott Branham, 22, of Beavercreek and Jason Duane Ross Jr., 18, of Dayton, according to police.

Branham and Ross were both indicted Monday and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count each of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Branham remains held in the Montgomery County Jail but bail was posted Nov. 10 for Ross, records show.

