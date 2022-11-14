2 indicted, accused of chasing driver on US 35, firing gun at car

A 911 caller said that two people were chasing him and shooting a gun around 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1 on U.S. 35 East near Steve Whalen Boulevard. The caller also said that the pair had fired shots that hit the caller’s vehicle.

The caller took photos of the suspects during the incident. They were identified as Noah Christopher Scott Branham, 22, of Beavercreek and Jason Duane Ross Jr., 18, of Dayton, according to police.