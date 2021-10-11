dayton-daily-news logo
2 injured after motorcycle hits person changing tire in Jefferson Twp.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
59 minutes ago

A person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a motorcycle while changing a tire while pulled to the side of the road in Jefferson Twp. Saturday night.

The driver of the motorcycle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 7900 block of Germantown Pike for a crash.

An initial investigation indicated that a vehicle going south on Germantown Pike had a flat tire, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver pulled to the side the of road. While they were attempting to change the tire they were reportedly hit by a motorcycle going south on Germantown Pike.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.

