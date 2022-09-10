2 injured after vehicle crashed into Huber Heights urgent care

Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the WellNow Urgent Care in Huber Heights today.
Huber Heights crews were dispatched at 11:30 to the urgent care on Brandt Pike on reports of an injury crash with a vehicle into the building, according to Huber Heights Police Department.
Crews found two injured people: the driver of the vehicle and a person who was waiting in the lobby, police said.
Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.
The crash is under investigation.
We will update as more information becomes available.
