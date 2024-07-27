2 juveniles critically injured in Washington Twp. crash

By Staff Report
8 hours ago
Two juveniles were listed in “critical condition” following a Friday afternoon two-car crash in Washington Twp.

Crews were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the intersection of East Spring Valley Pike and Rooks Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A teen was driving a Kia Spectra that was on its top with two juvenile passengers — one unconscious — trapped inside. Both were extricated and taken to Kettering Health Main Campus with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen driver was treated at the scene and released to his parents.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford Edge that sustained front-end damage, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South with minor injuries.

There were no signs of impairment detected on either driver, deputies said.

Both juveniles are listed in “critical condition” following the crash that closed the intersection for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Traffic Services Unit.

