2 Kettering teachers receive prizes in nomination-driven contest

“Our Teacher Appreciation Week campaign helps encourage students and community members to share their powerful stories and celebrate the wonderful educators in their lives,” OEA President Scott DiMauro said.

OEA received nearly 60 nominations for Indian Riffle Elementary School staff members. According to DiMauro, at the conclusion of National Teacher Appreciation Week and the nomination campaign, OEA had a drawing to randomly select 10 winners to receive prizes.

Two teachers from Indian Riffle Elementary School were announced as winners.

Dawn Menard, a first-grade teacher, won five science kits from Center of Science and Industry.

“I plan to use these kits to inspire future first graders,” she said. “Hands-on learning is my favorite, and these kits are a fantastic way to get students involved and inspired.”

Menard has worked at Indian Riffle for 15 years, and also taught first-grade for 12 years. She has yet to find out the mystery person who nominated her for the prizes.

“There are many reasons I love being a teacher,” Menard said. “Teaching allows me to positively influence a child’s way of thinking. I love helping them build self-esteem and believe in themselves and their ability to learn, no matter their background or abilities. I love watching students inspire each other as they learn to think and problem-solve. I hope that my students carry these lessons as they continue as lifelong learners.”

Beth Frederick, a fifth-grade teacher, won the grand prize, which is a free six-day trip to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico or the Caribbean.

“My plan is to go have fun and relax, and I’d like to take my husband,” she said.

Frederick, who has taught for 32 years, was nominated by one of her students.

“I enjoy most the relationships I make with the students and their families, and how those have carried on my whole teaching career,” she said. “I still see kids I taught here as kindergarteners who are now in their mid-30s. My husband is always so surprised that I seem to always remember every name. It’s so great to see these kids grow and succeed.”

Frederick said she has taught every grade but fourth, spending most of her time in kindergarten and first grade, and has taught the last eight years as a fifth-grade teacher.

“The level of engagement from Indian Riffle families really speaks to the power of the relationships they’ve formed with their children’s teachers and to the warm, welcoming learning environments those teachers have been able to create so their students can thrive,” said DiMauro, who has served as OEA president for five years.

Indian Riffle Principal Amy Paul agrees, and said the staff is second to none and ensures the students enjoy learning.

“All the educators in this building go above and beyond every day to support students, and to ensure students are happy, growing, and learning,” she said. “It’s an extremely hard-working staff and very student centered, and it shows in the achievement of our students.”

Indian Riffle has more than 560 students in Pre-K through 5th grade.

“The staff is willing to go the extra mile and ensure the students enjoy learning. They go out of their way to build relationships with students and families. And the families found a way to honor our staff who work hard.”

