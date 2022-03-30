2 killed, several injured in 4 Montgomery County crashes Tuesday

Medics transported two to the hospital with injuries.

A second fatal crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of North Main Street and Julia Avenue in Harrison Twp.

Multiple 911 callers reported a female was unresponsive with injuries to her face, according to dispatch records.

When Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a car had crashed into an RTA pole and a parked vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

A girl sitting in the back seat of the car died at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time. A juvenile female driver and a male passenger were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

At least seven people were hurt in two crashes in Dayton Tuesday evening.

The first crash was reported around 5:32 p.m. at North Gettysburg Avenue and West Hillcrest Avenue.

A 911 caller said the crash involved a car and SUV and that the driver of the SUV was unconscious, according to dispatch records.

At least four people were reportedly injured, including two children. Their conditions are not available at this time.

About an hour later, around 6:24 p.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported on U.S. 35 east near James H. McGee Boulevard.

At least one person was trapped in one of the vehicles and three people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

We are working to learn more about all four crashes, and will update this story as information is available.