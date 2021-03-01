2 Miami Twp. police cruisers ‘totaled’ in impaired driver crash

A suspected impaired driver ran his vehicle off Interstate 75 off early Sunday, totaling two police cruisers.
Miami Twp. officers had a vehicle off to the side of northbound I-75 just past the Ohio 725 exit to conduct a traffic stop. around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Detective Sgt. Jay Phares.
As police searched the vehicle, they placed its occupants in the back seat of the cruiser that had made the stop. A second cruiser was called to the scene to assist and parked behind it.
“The officers ... heard the rumble strips going off and looked up and the car hit the second police car and pushed it into the first police car,” Phares said.
The crash resulted in “just a lot of muddy uniforms and a lot of people trying to get out of the way” but no injuries to police, the vehicle’s driver or the occupants of the cruiser, who were allowed to leave the scene following the vehicle search, Phares said.
Both cruisers were considered “totaled,” he said. One vehicle was new and the other only had about 25,000 miles, as it belonged to a supervisor and had not seen much use.
The driver’s identity and what charges they face were not immediately available.