2 more indicted in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

Baretta Byrdsong, 26, was indcted one count each of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and endangering children.

They are both scheduled to be arraigned May 7.

The charges stem from the death of Heaven Washington on Nov. 17.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting near Turner Road and Philadelphia Avenue. When they arrived they learned the victim had been taken to Miami Valley Hospital in a private vehicle. Washington was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation revealed Montgomery County Children Services had temporary custody of Washington and had placed her in a group home, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Byrdsong, a staff member at a group home, was reportedly driving the teen to an ATM to get money for a field trip later that day.

On their way back to the group home, a vehicle pulled up along Byrdsong’s vehicle and the gunman fired multiple shots. It was later learned there was an ongoing feud between Byrdsong and 30-year-old Tommy Lee Moreland, who was previously indicted in the case.

Bostic was reportedly in the vehicle with Moreland.

Byrdsong was the apparent target of the shooting, accoridng to the prosecutor’s oficce.

“A completely blameless 15‐year‐old girl lost her life due to a senseless conflict between the defendants,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “...The defendant shooter indiscriminately shot at defendant Byrdsong, killing this innocent girl.”

In March Moreland was indicted on two counts of murder and tampering with evidence, three counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office had previously identified Moreland as a person of interest in the shooting. He was also charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer in connection to a chase following the shooting.

