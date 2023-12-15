Person of interest in shooting death of girl, 15, in Harrison Twp. indicted for police chase

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 7 a.m. on Nov. 17 to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive, where people in two vehicles were firing shots at each other.

Heaven Washington, 15, was a passenger in a 2010 white Chevrolet Impala when she was shot. The driver took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives don’t believe the teen was the target of the shooting, but a tragic casualty, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of how an ongoing street grudge can escalate to a fatal encounter, tragically taking the life of an innocent little girl on her way to school for a field trip,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Heaven Washington during this difficult time.”

Investigators identified the second vehicle as a Toyota RAV-4 with Maryland registration. The SUV fled the scene, but detectives in unmarked patrol vehicles spotted it later that day near the Englewood Meijer store.

The SUV fled again, prompting a chase.

During the pursuit, the RAV-4 ran red light while going approximately 70 mph and nearly hit other vehicles turning left, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. The SUV took Interstate 70 West and continued through New Lebanon and Farmersville before detectives found the vehicle abandoned on Havermale Road.

The SUV’s GPS showed it was going an average of 109.8 mph while on the highway, according to court records.

Video surveillance showed Moreland in the driver’s seat of the RAV-4 and driving before the chase. The vehicle was reportedly a rental under Moreland’s sister’s name.

His sister, Denisha Tenae Taylor, was a passenger in the RAV-4 during the chase and also was identified as a person of interest. Taylor turned herself in and spoke to detectives, according to court records.

She was booked Nov. 20 into the Montgomery County Jail, but has since been released. She has not been charged in connection to the chase or the homicide as of Friday.

Moreland turned himself in Dec. 5 and was booked into jail but later released on $50,000 bond.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing murder, complicity to commit murder and tampering with evidence charges in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information in the shooting to call 937-225-4665 to submit tips.