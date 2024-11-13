2 new retailers coming to The Greene in Beavercreek

Arhaus is a premium home furnishings retailer known for its furniture and décor, the Greene said in a statement Tuesday.

Anthropologie bills itself as a “unique, full-lifestyle shopping experience” with a collection of mostly exclusive merchandise including clothing, accessories, beauty products, furniture, home décor, and bridal collections. Anthropologie has more than 200 stores worldwide.

The Greene recently completed a 10-year refinancing of its debt in October after the 72-acre, 1.1 million-square-foot outdoor shopping mall was the subject of a lawsuit in May.

Wells Fargo Bank had filed a foreclosure complaint in Greene County Common Pleas Court but withdrew the case Oct. 4.

“The refinancing represented our commitment to the long-term health, growth, and success of the property,” said Zach Bornstein, CEO of Olshan Properties, the Greene’s parent company. “It marks a significant milestone in our continued mission to provide a vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment destination for the Dayton community.”

The Greene includes a variety of upscale restaurants, retail and entertainment uses, office space, and residential units on the Beavercreek-Kettering border, at I-675 and Indian Ripple Road.

“The addition of these prestigious retailers reflects our ongoing dedication to providing an exceptional shopping experience for our community,” Bornstein said. “Anthropologie and Arhaus perfectly complement our existing mix of upscale retailers and further establish The Greene as the region’s leading retail center. We look forward to announcing other best in class retailers in the near future.”