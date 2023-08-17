BreakingNews
SCAM ALERT: Dayton police warns of fake phone calls

Dayton police are warning residents of a phone scam where callers pose as a member of the police department.

“Remember no law enforcement agency will ever ask you for money, gift cards, or other forms of payments,” read a statement from police.

Anyone in Dayton who receives a call from someone posing as law enforcement and soliciting money should hang up and call 937-333-2677 (COPS).

People can also repot scams to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office online.

