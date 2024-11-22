2 OVI checkpoints to take place in Dayton tonight

Two sobriety checkpoints are scheduled to take place in Dayton Friday night.
The checkpoints will be between 7 p.m. and midnight in the area of 1500 East Third Street (near Terry Street) and 2300 Stanley Avenue (near Troy Street).
Dayton police will operate the checkpoints with members of the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County.
The checkpoints are held to deter impaired driving and help remove intoxicated drivers from the road.
In Other News
1
Dayton says there’s only one spot a local passenger rail station should...
2
Estate of 15-year-old killed in Harrison Twp. shootout sues group home...
3
Trotwood man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 2 girls in Dayton
4
Montgomery County ED/GE awards include Sierra Nevada Corp.
5
Kettering to get Coffee Bar by Val’s Bakery; opening set for December
About the Author