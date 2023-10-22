2 people injured after fight in Dayton Saturday evening

An assault hospitalized two people in downtown Dayton on Saturday evening.

Dayton Police and Fire responded to the 100 block of North Main Street at the Premier Health Center building on reports of a general fire alarm around 5 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Crews found an assault taking place, dispatch said.

It is unknown what led up to the assault.

Two people were injured, dispatch added. It is unknown what their injuries are or if they were transported.

Three medics were requested at one point, according to a 911 call log from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The call log said North Main Street and Second Street were shut down as well.

Additional crews were also requested, the call log stated.