2 photographers win awards at Ohio News Photographers Association annual contest

The contest provides an opportunity for photojournalists to showcase their works and have their works judged “against the best in the state.”

George A. Smallsreed, Jr. Photographer of the Year (Small Market): First place, Bill Lackey of the Springfield News-Sun.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

General News: Lackey, who won the Award of Excellence for “Flag Retirement.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Pictorial: Lackey won the Award of Excellence for “Butterfly.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Spot News: Marshall Gorby of the Dayton Daily News won first place for “Wild Hose,” second place for “Dog Rescue” and third place for “Tears.”

First place:

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: dayton daily news Credit: dayton daily news

Credit: dayton daily news Credit: dayton daily news

Lackey also won the Award of Excellence for “Tornado Aftermath.”