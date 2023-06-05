2 reportedly injured in Sunday shooting in Dayton

A man and woman were reportedly injured in shooting Sunday evening in Dayton.
Around 6:18 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a man shot in the 300 block of Superior Avenue, according to Montgomery Count Regional Dispatch.
The call was then updated to include two injuries, a man and a woman, and two medics were requested.
Additional information on their injuries and conditions were not available.
We’ve reached out to Dayton police for more information and will update this story as details are released.
