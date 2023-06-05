Crews resume recovery efforts in Trotwood for missing teen at Madison Lakes

The search for a missing teen who reportedly went under water at Madison Lakes Sunday and didn’t resurface resumed Monday morning in Trotwood.
Search crews arrived at the Olive Road lake around 5 p.m. Sunday for a water rescue after a 17-year-old didn’t come back up from underwater. They were at Madison Lakes until approximately 10 p.m., according to Trotwood Fire Department Deputy Chief Chad McInturff.
The incident has transitioned to a recovery effort. Crews returned to the scene Monday morning to continue searching.
Swimming is not permitted at Madison Lakes, McInturff said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
