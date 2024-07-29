2 restaurants now open in downtown Dayton

Below is more information on each restaurant:

🍴 Troni’s Pizza & Pasta

Troni’s Pizza & Pasta has opened in the lobby of the Stratacache Tower on North Main Street in downtown Dayton, serving pizza by the slice and more.

Owner Beto Troni, who operates the restaurant with his wife, Qelja, described the establishment as a New York, Florida-style pizzeria catered to those on the go. There is a large display window featuring a variety of 20-inch pies, calzones, strombolis and garlic rolls. Each pie is cut into six large slices and ready to be served.

Slices range from $5-$8. The type of slices will rotate with staples like cheese, pepperoni, pepperoni sausage, white (ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese), white classic (ricotta, mozzarella, romano, spinach, tomatoes and fresh garlic) and chicken bacon ranch.

Other items on the menu include baked pasta dishes, cold and hot sandwiches, wraps, chicken wings and salads.

Troni’s Pizza & Pasta, located at 40 N Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., they have several lunch specials like one slice of pizza, a side salad and a can of soda for $15. For more information, call 937-221-9864.

🍴 The Ugly Duckling

The Ugly Duckling has reopened in a new location with an expanded menu featuring new items such as gluten-free waffles and salads.

The restaurant, a collaboration between Blazin’ Dayton Spice Co. and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix, is located at 1430 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

The new space is two to three times bigger than their original location, at 115 Springfield St., and they’ve hired several employees.

Customers can expect the original favorites like the World Famous Breakfast featuring one of Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancakes, two eggs, choice of protein and tater tots. They also have a variety of Loaded Tots, Cinnamon French Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, a Breakfast Burrito, a Breakfast Quackadilla and a Breakfast Sandwich.

New items they are excited about are the Gluten-Free Waffles that can be ordered as an entree or as a bun on a breakfast sandwich and a Berry Sunny Salad featuring mixed greens, goat cheese, blueberries, strawberries, sunflower seeds and a lemon vinaigrette.

The Ugly Duckling is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit uglyduckling.cafe or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@theuglyducklingdyt).