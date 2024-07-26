Troni’s Pizza & Pasta now slinging slices for hungry people on the go in downtown Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Slices range from $5-$8. The type of slices will rotate with staples like cheese, pepperoni, pepperoni sausage, white (ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese), white classic (ricotta, mozzarella, romano, spinach, tomatoes and fresh garlic) and chicken bacon ranch.

Other items on the menu include baked pasta dishes, cold and hot sandwiches, wraps, chicken wings and salads.

Troni, who is the son of the late Jimmy Troni, who owned Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen in Kettering and Deroma Italian Restaurant in Huber Heights, said he wanted to open a pizzeria in order to provide customers the option to walk-in and buy a slice rather than a whole pie. He also thought the former location of Carmen’s Deli & Bistro was a great opportunity for serving those working and living in downtown Dayton.

This is not the first time Troni has opened and operated his own pizzeria. At age 22, he opened Troni’s Pizza in Delray Beach, Florida. The pizzeria is now owned by his brother.

At 28 years old, he’s excited to work for himself again and continuing “giving people pizza that they deserve.”

Troni started learning the ropes of making pizza when he was around 7-years old and became a “full-time pizza man” by the time he was 10. His dad, who was taught by Italians in New York, had owned several pizza shops in Florida before coming to Dayton.

“It’s what I’m known for,” Troni said. “It’s what I love doing.”

More details

Troni’s Pizza & Pasta, located at 40 N Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., they have several lunch specials like one slice of pizza, a side salad and a can of soda for $15. For more information, call 937-221-9864.